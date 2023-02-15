Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

PARIS, US automaker Ford said Tuesday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, as competition in the electric car sector intensifies.





The company said 2,300 positions in product development and administrative functions would be slashed in Germany, 1,300 in Britain and another 200 elsewhere in Europe over the next three years. "These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe.





"We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead," Sander said.The company said the decision was aimed at revitalising its business in Europe and competing profitably with a new line-up of passenger vehicles.The job cuts in Germany are lower than the 3,200 layoffs that the IG Metall union had expected in January. AFP