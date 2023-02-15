Ganga Vilas tourists from India visit historic spots Tangail The tourists travelling onboard the Ganga Vilas river cruise are enjoying both the historical places as well as its traditional art and craft as they crisscross the country on their two week long journey through Bangladesh.





The cruise members visited the historic Atia mosque in Tangail on Monday. The tourists experienced the beauty of the four-domed mosque at Atia built during the reign of Mughal king Jahangir in the early 17th century. The mosque was built to honour the revered Sufi Saint Shah Baba Adam Kashmiri of Atia who died in 1507.





On their 11th day in Bangladesh on Monday, the Ganga Vilas cruise members also visited a pottery village and saw the process of rice husking and production of puffed rice in Tangail. They also saw the traditional weaving technique of the area.





They left Tangail around 2.30 in the afternoon and reached Sirajganj around 4.30 p.m. on Monday where it will be anchored for the night.





The cruise members are scheduled to visit the three centuries old Noborotno temple at Hatikumrul and also visit adjacent villages in Sirajganj in the morning of Tuesday. They will sail further towards Chilmari on their next leg of the river cruise. AIR