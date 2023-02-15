Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ganga Vilas tourists from India visit historic spots Tangail

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Ganga Vilas tourists from India visit historic spots Tangail

Ganga Vilas tourists from India visit historic spots Tangail

The tourists travelling onboard the Ganga Vilas river cruise are enjoying both the historical places as well as its traditional art and craft as they crisscross the country on their two week long journey through Bangladesh.

The cruise members visited the historic Atia mosque in Tangail on Monday. The tourists experienced the beauty of the four-domed mosque at Atia built during the reign of Mughal king Jahangir in the early 17th century. The mosque was built to honour the revered Sufi Saint Shah Baba Adam Kashmiri of Atia who died in 1507.

On their 11th day in Bangladesh on Monday, the Ganga Vilas cruise members also visited a pottery village and saw the process of rice husking and production of puffed rice in Tangail. They also saw the traditional weaving technique of the area.

They left Tangail around 2.30 in the afternoon and reached Sirajganj around 4.30 p.m. on Monday where it will be anchored for the night.

The cruise members are scheduled to visit the three centuries old Noborotno temple at Hatikumrul and also visit adjacent villages in Sirajganj in the morning of Tuesday. They will sail further towards Chilmari on their next leg of the river cruise.    AIR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec
30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit
Islami Bank seeks Tk 8,000cr liquidity support in advance
Danish envoy, IFAD country director visit tulip gardens in Panchagarh
Asian markets mixed in nervous trade ahead of US inflation data


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft