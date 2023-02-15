Yamaha Riders Club holds Badminton competition

Yamaha Riders Club organised a badminton competition in a very large scale this year. A total of 170 competitors of Yamaha Riders Club from all over Bangladesh participated in 85 teams.





Both boys and girls participants participated in this competition for a total of 45 days long event. The final game of this competition was held at BG Press field, Tejgaon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the programme.





In the tournament, Rajshahi Yamaha Riders Club Team defeated Comilla Yamaha Riders Club Team and became the champion. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest on the occasion. He handed over crests and awarded to the winning team.Yamaha Riders Club is an organisation of Yamaha Motorcycle riders. These motorcycle clubs have branches in every district of the country and have more than 6500 registered members across the country. Club members participate in various activities on motorcycles as well as various positive social activities.