Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha Riders Club holds Badminton competition

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Yamaha Riders Club holds Badminton competition

Yamaha Riders Club holds Badminton competition

Yamaha Riders Club organised a badminton competition in a very large scale this year. A total of 170 competitors of Yamaha Riders Club from all over Bangladesh participated in 85 teams.

Both boys and girls participants participated in this competition for a total of 45 days long event. The final game of this competition was held at BG Press field, Tejgaon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

In the tournament, Rajshahi Yamaha Riders Club Team defeated Comilla Yamaha Riders Club Team and became the champion. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest on the occasion. He handed over crests and awarded to the winning team.
Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the programme.

Yamaha Riders Club is an organisation of Yamaha Motorcycle riders. These motorcycle clubs have branches in every district of the country and have more than 6500 registered members across the country. Club members participate in various activities on motorcycles as well as various positive social activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec
30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit
Islami Bank seeks Tk 8,000cr liquidity support in advance
Danish envoy, IFAD country director visit tulip gardens in Panchagarh
Asian markets mixed in nervous trade ahead of US inflation data


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft