Walton launches new model of Takyon e-bike

Bangladesh's top technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched a new model of attractively designed Takyon electric bike at affordable prices.





The eco-friendly Takyon Leo e-bike has comes in three versions which can run for 40-80 kilometers at a single charge that takes only 6-8 hours. The bike will cost only 10 paisa per kilometer.





Director General of ICT Division Md. Mostafa Kamal recently launched the Takyon Leo e-bike at Walton Headquarters in Chandra of Gazipur.





Walton Digi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Senior Executive Director Easir Al-Imran and Walton Digi-Tech's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Raad among others attended the function.





Walton e-bike is the first-ever in the segment in Bangladesh that got the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) approval. Currently, a total of four versions from two models of Walton e-bikes are available in the market. With its portable charger the e-bike can be charged from the 220-volt power line used in residence. The sound and pollution free e-bike has low maintenance costs while it gives users unique experience in safe riding.





The Takyon Leo has three versions with 12AH, 20AH and 23AH batteries. The price of 12Ah version is 49,850 BDT and it will run for 40 kilometers in a single charge. The 20Ah version will provide 70 kilometer mileage and it is priced at 56,850 BDT. The 23Ah version is priced at 59,850 BDT and it will run for 80 kilometers in a single charge.







Customers can place pre-order for the three versions of e-bike from the online sales platform of Walton Digi-Tech (https://waltondigitech.com/products/e-bike).





Buyers can also purchase TAKYON 1.00 e-bike from any Walton showrooms across the country beside the same online sales platform. The red, blue and gray colored e-bike is priced as Tk.1,27,750 only.





Earlier after reaching Walton Headquarters, Md. Mostafa Kamal and other guests visited production process of Walton's various products including refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, mobile phones, laptop-computers, PCB-motherboard etc.





Launching Walton e-bike, Md. Mostofa Kamal said that Walton has set examples in our country with manufacturing latest technology products. I am impressed witnessing its state-of-the art production plants. Now-a-days e-bike is a necessary product. Beside minimizing transportation costs, e-bike plays important roles in protecting our environment. I admire Walton for their outstanding contribution of producing various new technology products.