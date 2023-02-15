Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Greenfield investment to be major boon for BD: MCCI

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has observed that green-field investment for a country like Bangladesh would be a major boon.

The MCCI in its latest editorial mentioned that greenfield investments refer to those foreign direct investments where a parent company creates a subsidiary in a different country, completely building its operations from scratch.

"The country where green-field investment takes place benefits from the transfer of knowledge, technology, and expertise from the investing country. Greenfield investments are often seen as a source of economic stimulation," the chamber opined.

As per the editorial, green-field investments have the advantage of potentially offering tax breaks or lower tax rates to business. To owners, they also offer financial incentives, greater control over project specifications, and complete control of the venture.

However, challenges like greater capital outlay, planning complexity, and the project being a long-term commitment remain. For the hosting country, even if the tax-revenue is not up to the mark, the economic benefits over the long run could more than offset the loss in revenue.

Historically, Bangladesh has always faced significant difficulties in bringing green-field investments into the country. Since its birth, the country has faced challenges like lack of funds and infrastructure, not to mention the difficulty of ensuring the right enabling environment that propels business growth.

Bangladesh government has been working relentlessly to change the business landscape of the country for the last few years. If things go as planned, then Bangladesh could certainly see a surge in green-field investments in the future.

In 2021, countries like Costa Rica and UAE topped the Greenfield FDI Performance Index. Bangladesh can certainly target learning from their green-field investment strategies.

To become a force to be reckoned with, Bangladesh must improve its ease of doing business and lower the cost of doing business. Access to capital should be made for all. The time required for starting a subsidiary in a foreign country must be lowered to an absolute minimum. Just for a few factors, Bangladesh is missing out on huge investments from first world countries.

It, however, does have a resource that only a few countries can boast of a large and young workforce. Foreign companies would love to train and employ them because of more economic viability. The legal landscape needs to be improved and extremely business-friendly.

Finally, necessary reforms should be made in terms of laws and regulations to make them more up-to-date. Competing in this modern world means Bangladesh has to evolve into a business and investment friendly country.

The latest initiatives in making Bangladesh a business and investment friendly country such as the establishment of the hundred economic zones, or the construction of the Padma Bridge -- all are wonderful works that are aligned with this target.

"Achieving this target will not be easy, but then again, it has not been easy for any of the countries. If we look at the UAE now, they have the best brands operating in the domestic market. It did not happen overnight."

They laid the groundwork for years before getting instant results, and look where they are today. What Bangladesh now needs is some careful planning.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec
30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit
Islami Bank seeks Tk 8,000cr liquidity support in advance
Danish envoy, IFAD country director visit tulip gardens in Panchagarh
Asian markets mixed in nervous trade ahead of US inflation data


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft