7th int'l electric expo begins in Dhaka on March 9 The three-day '7th International Electric Expo Bangladesh 2023' is going to be held in Dhaka in order to increase the export of international quality electrical products produced in the country.





Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association (BEMMA) and WEM Bangladesh Limited are jointly organizing the fair will begin at International Convention Center Bashundhara on March 9 and will continue till March 11.





A total of 120 stalls of 150 brands, 40 foreign representatives, and 80 exhibitors will participate in the fair.





Mohammad Aftab Jabed, President of Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association, revealed this in a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday on the occasion of the Expo.





FBCCI Vice President Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, BECMA Vice President ABM Arshad Hossain, Senior Vice President Abul Kalam Azad, Vice President Mominur Rahman Mithu, SME Foundation Director Enayet Hossain Chowdhury, Insurance Director and Fair Committee Chairman Ajibur Rahman, BPC Executive Officer SM Anwar Hossain, WEM Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sheikh Muhammad Arif, and Director (Marketing) Nasimur Rahman, among other, present in the press conference. UNB