Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:49 AM
Home Business

Nagad’s event on spring eve gets huge response

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, organised a lovely event "Bhalobashar Koto Roop" [various shades of love] with the participation of its customers and stars on the eve of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day.

Customers won exciting prizes by taking part in live quizzes from different parts of the capital through this programme. They also had a lively chat with their favourite stars, says a press release.

Hosted by Manju Ahmed, the live programme "Bhalobashar Koto Roop" was held in two phases. Music artist Raef Al Hasan and actress Nusrat Faria participated on the first day, while Musician Shafin Ahmed, actress Sohana Saba, model and actor Nirab, YouTuber Tauhid Hossain Afridi, and artists Pooja and Tanjib Sarowar were present on the second day.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, a special campaign is already going on, offering customers up to 25 percent instant cashback on Nagad payments on the purchase of products from different merchants. A customer making the highest single-day payment this way will get a couple of air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route.

Having participated in live quizzes at Bhalobashar Koto Roop event, Nagad customers won Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match tickets.

Celebrities talked to their audience and well-wishers about their life and work at the live event. Only the people, who paid their food bills in the capital's different restaurants through Nagad, were allowed to join their favourite stars for the chitchat.

The restaurants from where Nagad customers participated in the live chat include Gulshan's Secret Recipe, Bailey Road's Madchef, Uttara's Rice & Noodles, Wari's Grand Darbar, Mirpur's The Food Company and Dhanmondi's Crimson Cup.

A total of 48 customers won BPL tickets by taking part in the quiz in the two-day live event.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nagad Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "We have come up with such an exceptional arrangement to add more colours to people's life on the occasion of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day. We believe that our customers are the charioteers of our journey."


