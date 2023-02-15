CMCCI opens new office at Agrabad, Ctg CHATTOGRAM, The new office of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMCCI) was opened on level seven of Quaderi Chamber at Agrabad of the port city on Monday.





CMCCI President and KDS Group Chairman Khalilur Rahman presided over the opening ceremony.





CMCCI Vice President A M Mahbub Chowdhury, Vice President and Daily Azadi Editor M A Malek, Vice President Mohammad Abdus Salam, Vice President Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Director Mohammad Abdul Awal, Mohammad Aminuzzaman Bhuiyan, Professor Syed Ahsanul Alam Parvez and Professor Jahangir Chowdhury, BSRM Group Deputy Managing Director Tapan Sengupta were also present and spoke on the occasion.







CMCCI President Khalilur Rahman answered various questions including discussing the future course of action of CMCCI and called for publication of objective news for the promotion and expansion of CMCCI.