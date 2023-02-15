Video
Cautious Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

TOKYO, Economics professor Kazuo Ueda was nominated Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's next governor, tasked with navigating a way forward after a decade of extraordinary monetary easing.

The respected economist, described as careful and cautious, was a surprise pick for the change of guard after the outgoing governor's deputy reportedly turned down the job.

The position will likely be tough going, with Ueda facing pressure to join international peers in tightening while avoiding panic by suddenly unwinding the bank's longstanding ultra-loose policies.

In an example of the economic headwinds facing Japan, data released Tuesday showed that GDP expanded just 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2022, a smaller rebound than expected despite a long-awaited reopening to tourists.

"We sought someone who would manage monetary policy appropriately while considering the status of the economy, prices and financial trends," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters after Ueda's nomination.

The government's decision will likely be easily approved in parliament, where the ruling coalition commands a healthy majority.

Matsuno described Ueda as "an internationally acclaimed economist with profound insight in the field of finance", emphasising the need for a good communicator in the job.

BoJ official Shinichi Uchida and former bureaucrat Ryozo Himino were nominated as deputy governors, completing another all-male line-up at the top of the institution.

Ueda, a former BoJ policy board member, will take the reins from Haruhiko Kuroda -- the central bank's longest-serving leader and the architect of its easing policies.    AFP


