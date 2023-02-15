

One Bank signs deal with AmarLab Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an agreement with AmarLab Ltd recently, says a press release.

Nafeesa Chowdhury Chief Executive Officer of AmarLab Limited and. Md. Kamruzzaman Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders with their dependents will get special benefits and package on their Services also they will provide up to 50% discount on all services. High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.