Standard Bank holds its 372th board meeting
372th board meeting of Standard Bank Ltd was held at the Boardroom of the bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.
It was attended by Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury,Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md. MonzurAlam, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed ShamsulAlam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. ZahedulHoque, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors NajmulHuqChaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.
Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasanand acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.