Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACCA elects Arif Al Islam as Global Council Member

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

ACCA elects Arif Al Islam as Global Council Member

ACCA elects Arif Al Islam as Global Council Member

Md Arif Al Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Summit Communications Ltd. has recently been elected as a Global Council Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), making him the first Bangladeshi to hold the position in the top global body for professional accountants, says a press release.

ACCA is the largest and fastest-growing accountancy body in the world based in the UK with 241,000 qualified members and 542,000 students worldwide. 

Arif became a qualified ACCA in 1999 and since then has been playing an ACCA brand ambassadorship role. He was the founding chair of the Members Advisory Committee in Bangladesh and continues to contribute to the development of the ACCA community in Bangladesh.

On this occasion, Arif said: "Bangladesh is on the roadmap of becoming a middle-income country and we need to represent ourselves in the global arena on different platforms. In the corporate field, ACCAs are very well placed and they hold the commitment and capability to contribute to the development of businesses in all sectors.

Arif co-founded Summit Communications Ltd. 12 years ago. His leadership and entrepreneurial acumen in partnership with Summit group helped the company to become the first integrated telecom infrastructure operator in Bangladesh with fibre network, tower and internet gateway.

Prior to the entrepreneurial initiative, he was Deputy CEO and CFO of the market leader mobile operator Grameenphone Ltd (GP) a subsidiary of Telenor.

Over a decade-long career in GP holding key leadership positions, he played an instrumental role in the growth, technology adaptation and strategy formulation of the operator.
He started his career 28 years ago in public practice in the UK and later became a senior manager at KPMG prior to joining GP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec
30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit
Islami Bank seeks Tk 8,000cr liquidity support in advance
Danish envoy, IFAD country director visit tulip gardens in Panchagarh
Asian markets mixed in nervous trade ahead of US inflation data


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft