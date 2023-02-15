Video
Mobile banking transactions dropped by Tk 8.9b in Nov

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Shamsul Huda

Mobile banking transactions dropped by Tk8.9 billion to Tk921 billion in November last year in compare with the previous month of October.

Since the start of coronavirus pandemic it was on upward trend but now it has been reducing with the restoration of normalcy in public movement and transactions.

In first five months (July-November) of the last year it grew by 19 per cent in compare with the same period of 2021 but it is on downwards trend now.

The information was revealed by Bangladesh Bank on Monday in its Major Economic Indicators' report for the month of January.

When contacted a senior central bank official said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend of mobile banking and reduced the use of physical branches. To maintain social distancing many clients have turned to mobile banking apps to access their financial services.

Banks and financial institutions also promoted the use of digital channels and invested in the development of their mobile banking apps to make them more user-friendly and feature-rich. This has made it easier for customers to access a wide range of financial services from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for them to visit physical branches, he said.

Physical branches are an important part of the banking ecosystem, and many customers still prefer to visit them for complex transactions or for face-to-face consultations with bank staff. It is likely that the trend towards mobile banking will continue in the post-COVID era, but physical branches will continue to play an important role in serving customers' needs, he said.

A senior official of a mobile financial service operator said mobile banking in Bangladesh has seen significant growth in recent years. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet access, many people in the country are turning to mobile banking as a convenient and secure way to manage their finances.

The Bangladesh Bank during pandemic took various measures to promote the adoption of mobile banking, including the issuance of guidelines and regulations to ensure the security of mobile banking transactions, he said.

Additionally, many commercial banks and financial institutions in Bangladesh have developed mobile banking applications that allow customers to check their account balances, transfer money, pay bills, and more, all from their mobile devices, he said and added the rise of mobile banking in Bangladesh has brought financial services to more people in the country, including those who are located in rural areas or otherwise have limited access to traditional banking services.

The government has also taken other measures to speed up mobile financial services and recently they have instructed to increase Bangla QR (quick response) code.

Currently 13 mobile financial services are providing online banking transactions.


