India’s data firm Yotta ties up with S Alamin Group

Sharing his thoughts, SAG Managing Director Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said: "We are proud and elated to welcome Yotta and the Hiranandani Group to BangladeshThis will play a transformative role in supporting the digitisation of businesses, and making technologies more accessible. As part of our strategic partnership with Yotta, we will share our regional leadership with them and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach. We look forward to a successful and future-oriented partnership with Yotta."





Yotta Data Services - the Data Center and Cloud services arm of India's business conglomerate - Hiranandani Group - has announced its strategic partnership with Bangladesh's Shamsul Alamin Group (SAG) to support Yotta's foray and expansion of its business in the country.Yotta's recently-announced Dhaka Hyperscale Data Center Park in Hi-Tech City, Gazipur combines Yotta's leadership in world-class data center infrastructure and the SAG's proven real estate domain expertise.The group's support has been instrumental in helping Yotta establish data center presence in Bangladesh - from identification of land, liaising with the government, obtaining regulatory approvals, to building design and core-and-shell construction.Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said: " Built on a shared vision of elevating societies and placing Bangladesh on the global digital platform, our integrated partnership with the Shamsul Alamin Group is aligned precisely with the Digital Bangladesh vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina. We are grateful to the Government of Bangladesh for entrusting Yotta to be part of the country's economic growth.Yotta has earmarked an investment over Tk2000 crore to develop its Hyperscale Data Center Park in Dhaka in the next 4-6 years. The park will house two hyperscale data center buildings, featuring 4800 racks and 28.8MW IT power capacity. Slated to go live with the first data center building in Q3 of FY2024, the park will bolster the country's digital transformation efforts, serving as the digital backbone of businesses and a catalyst for Digital Bangladesh - the government's flagship initiative.