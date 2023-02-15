Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National Pension Authority formed for pension scheme

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The government has formed the National Pension Authority to bring in people of all walks of life under the universal pension scheme.

According to a Finance Division notification issued Monday, the authority has been formed as per the relevant section of the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023 which was passed in the parliament on January 24.

 However, the notification did not mention details about the authority members.

Under the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023, all citizens aged between 18 and 50, except for government employees, will enjoy pension facilities.

 According to the act, expatriate Bangladeshis can also avail pension facilities as they can get registered under the scheme. The inclusion in the pension scheme will be voluntary unless the government issues a gazette for making it mandatory. A person will have to pay a premium for at least 10 years to get pension.

The amount of premium will be determined by a rule to be formulated under the law.

If an elderly person dies before the age of 75, the nominee will get the pension for the remaining period.

As per the Act, there will also be a 15-member governing body with the finance minister in the chair. It will include, among others, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the finance secretary, the National Board of Revenue chairman and the Bangladesh Employers' Federation president.
The governing body will hold at least three meetings per year.   BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel industry sector seeks govt support to sustain
Most listed firms suffer losses in Sept-Dec
30th Ctg Int'l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Saudi Comm Minister to lead KSA team at BD Business Summit
Islami Bank seeks Tk 8,000cr liquidity support in advance
Danish envoy, IFAD country director visit tulip gardens in Panchagarh
Asian markets mixed in nervous trade ahead of US inflation data


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft