Toshiba revises down forecasts as it weighs buyout

TOKYO, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba on Tuesday revised down its annual forecasts as it said it was still weighing a purchase proposal that would take it private after months of wrangling.





In April last year, the firm said it was suspending a plan to split in two after a shareholder vote against the idea and would weigh going private.Last week, Toshiba confirmed that it had received a "proposal" from a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), but without further details.On Tuesday, chief financial officer Masayoshi Hirata reiterated "right now, the special committee is closely studying the content of the proposal".But he declined to give a timeframe for evaluating the offer, which the Nikkei business daily said was around 2 trillion yen ($15 billion). AFP