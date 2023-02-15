Apex Weaving creates huge interests at Heimtextil 2023

Apex Weaving and Finishing Mills, a Bangladeshi publicly traded company, participating at the Heimtextil 2023,' attracted interests and queries from the visitors and buyers from Europe, UK and other countries across the world.





With 2,400 exhibitors from over 120 countries, Heimtextil 2023 organised by Messe Frankfurt, one of the world's leading trade fair, congress and event organizers, showcased many products and concepts.





The company, listed on SME Board of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, has been attending this event as a client for many years and has a strong relationship with Messe Frankfurt.





According to a company executive, the samples must be displayed while maintaining some guidelines, which include: the display samples were presented well as buyers were looking for the quality of the product; the company had to inform the buyers about the dates and the booth location; and if buyers wanted to do some advance sampling, the company had to accommodate their request.





The products on display at Messe Frankfurt were diverse and catered to the company's respected buyers in Europe, Canada, and the US. The products included duvet covers with pillowcases, bedding sheets, cushion covers, curtains, kitchen items, and towels.





Miss Felly, marketing (Merchandising) Manager of Apex Weaving & Fishing Mills, told the Business Post, "Participation in the trade fair is crucial for the weaving and finishing industry. It provides a platform to promote their products and meet with both new and existing buyers. The trade fair also helps in growing the business and forming new business contacts."





The last event had approximately 2,132 exhibitors from different countries, which was less compared to previous events. However, it is expected to grow in the future.





Since Apex Weaving & Finishing Mills has its own integrated mill and a weaving (greige) capacity of 9.50, it can offer a reliable backup of greige fabrics to the weaving department, which uses 1,000,000 meters of material annually and 12,000,000 meters of outsourced material.





Apex Weaving recently participated in the world's largest trade fair, Messe Frankfurt.The company uses in-house woven fabrics in 100% cotton and polyester cotton in different counts and in prints and plain dyes as per the buyers' demands."This year, the company reported a seamless participation experience and received positive feedback from foreign buyers," she added.The trade fair took place over four days, from Tuesday to Friday. It is an annual launch event that brings beneficial business contacts and new orders.According to Miss Felly, the response from foreign buyers was positive, but the company faced a slow response in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Buyers had on-hand stock that was not saleable, which slowed down business. However, with buyers slowly getting back on track, the company reported that business growth is expected in the future.In 1996, Apex Weaving and Finishing Mills Ltd. (AWFML) began producing commercially, exporting home furnishings to the European and North American markets.The 100% export-oriented composite textile mill offers wide-width weaving, in-house printing, in-house dyeing, in-house finishing, and confectionary units from within a single compound. Currently, 120,000 meters of 100% cotton and polycotton blends can be produced each day (printed and dyed).