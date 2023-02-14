South Korean Spl envoy arrives today

South Korea's special presidential envoy for "future strategy" Jang Sung Min will arrive Dhaka for a three-day visit today (Tuesday).



He will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.



Bangladesh and South Korea are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.



Jang has been helping the South Korean President to formulate policies. Details about his engagements in Dhaka are yet to be known.



South Korean Amba-ssador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun recently said that this year will be momentous in terms of Bangladesh-Korea relations and efforts are underway to further strengthen the relations through joint efforts.



The trade volume between Bangladesh and Korea have reached an all-time high of $3.4 billion in 2022, according to the Korean Embassy.