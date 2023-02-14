Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India aims to triple defence exports to $5bn, sell fighter jets, choppers

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

BENGALURU , Feb 13:  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget.

The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships.

India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

New Delhi's export ambitions are a sign of its growing clout as it uses the leverage of huge imports to attract investment in its domestic industry.

"Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner," Modi said in a speech at the show. "I call on India's private sector to invest more and more in the country's defence sector."

India exports defence products to 75 countries, he added.

Past Indian exports include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) HIAE.NS Dhruv helicopters to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador and Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace's supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. HAL has also offered its Tejas light fighter jet for sale to Malaysia.

India has also exported other items such as offshore patrol vessels, coastal surveillance systems, avionics, chaff rocket launchers and spares for radars.

The air show aims to promote exports of indigenous air platforms such as Tejas, Dhruv, HTT-40 training aircraft, Dornier light utility helicopter and the light combat helicopter.

India also wants smaller domestic companies and start-ups to make parts for large defence products globally as well as to attract foreign investment for joint product development and production.
Defence experts were circumspect about India's ambition.

"From just a 0.2% share in global arms exports, becoming a major exporter is a long haul," said Amit Cowshish, a former financial advisor in the Defence ministry and a former distinguished fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.

"Some of the biggest importing countries, even if they are willing, will find it difficult to withstand pressures from Europe and the U.S. to consider buying whatever little we have to offer by way of major equipment and platforms," Cowshish said.

At the Aero India event, held at the Air Force Station of Yelahanka near Bengaluru, officials cheered aerobatic displays by aircraft including Tejas and Russian-made Sukhoi 30 fighter jets.

Sharing borders with nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan, India's largely Soviet-era air force fleet is in desperate need of modernising.

Russia supplied India with around $13 billion of arms in the past five years, Russian state news agencies reported late on Sunday, and suppliers in the European Union and the United States have been lobbying for a bigger share of the market.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it imperative for India to further diversify its supply base, amid fears of possible Russian supply disruption and Western pressure on New Delhi to limit ties with Moscow.

Exhibitors at the show include Airbus AIR.PA, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos, SAAB SAABb.ST, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, HAL and Bharat Electronics Ltd.

India's airlines are also expanding, with Tata Group's Air India expected to announce a potentially record deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus and Boeing, worth more than $100 billion at list prices.

Although unlikely to be announced at the air show itself, the deal coincides with India's largest industry gathering where suppliers hope to win spin-off contracts from the country's defence and civil aviation expansion.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Korean Spl envoy arrives today
India aims to triple defence exports to $5bn, sell fighter jets, choppers
US Counsellor Chollet due today
Indian FS Vinay due tomorrow
Be true friend of coastal people: PM to Coast Guard
Young girl rescued from rubble 178 hours after quake
Turkey-Syria quake toll rises above 35,000
Shahabuddin for participatory, free, fair polls in country


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft