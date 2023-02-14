Video
Indian FS Vinay due tomorrow

He carries Modi\'s invite to PM

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Diplomatic Correspondent

He carries Modi's invite to PMIndian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday to handover the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the 18th Group of Twenty (G20) Summit which will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year.

Vinay Kwatra will hold the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen also, however the last FOC was held on January 29 in 2021, in New Delhi, India, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Kwatra is likely to meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister during his visit.

Bangladesh and India are scheduled to hold Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Wednesday, which will review the ongoing cooperation between the two countries apart from the issues of mutual interests, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing recently.

The issues related to the upcoming visits by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are likely to be discussed during the Indian Foreign Secretary's visits.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is now visiting Nepal, after the completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal he will arrive in Dhaka, however, this will be his first Bangladesh visit.

"Preparatory works regarding the FOC are now underway," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited her Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to attend the 8th Group of Twenty (G20) Summit earlier. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the Summit, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said earlier.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 1 and 2.

"We will raise our issues there. It is a big honour for us. We should be prudent," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently, noting that Bangladesh is the only South Asian country invited by the host.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which plays an "important role" in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Hasina paid a state visit to India from September 5 to 8 last year at the invitation of Modi.


