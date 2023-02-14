Shahabuddin for participatory, free, fair polls in country

The newly-elected President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, hoped that the upcoming general elections in the country would be held in a participatory and free and fair manner.

While talking to media after being elected President, Shahabuddin said in his reaction, "Hope the upcoming election would be held in a participatory, free and fair manner."

"I would request all concerned to work with neutrality," he said, adding, "Those, who will get votes from the people, would ascend power."

He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his gratitude for electing him the President of the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission (EC) declared Shahabuddin elected President unopposed as there was no opponent in the election. The EC has already issued a gazette declaring him President of the country.

The President-elect will take over charges on April 24, as per the provision of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated the President-elect over phone for being elected his successor after the announcement of the EC.



