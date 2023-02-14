Video
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023
Lone candidate AL’s Shahabuddin declared elected President

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, a former district and sessions judge and former Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), was elected unopposed as the 22nd President of Bangladesh.

Election Commission (EC) issued a gazette in this regard on Monday declaring him President officially. 

At a press release issued on Monday, the EC Secretariat said, "After scrutinising the nomination paper of Md Shahabuddin Chuppu for the post of President, it was declared valid."

"Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal decleared Md Shahabuddin Chuppu as new President of Bangladesh, because of the lone President candidate," the press release added.

The tenure of incumbent President M Abdul Hamid will expire on April 24. As per the Constitution, Abdul Hamid cannot become president again as he was elected for two consecutive terms.

According to Article 123 of the Constitution, the presidential election must be held 60 to 90 days before the expiry of each five-year term.

Considering the article of the Constitution, the EC announced the poll schedule for the Presidential post on January 25 this year.
In accordance with the schedule, February 12 (Sunday) was the last date for submission of nomination papers for the post.

In the last day, Mohammed Shahabuddin submitted his nomination papers as a candidate of ruling Awami League (AL), the majority party in the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad).

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud were with him during submission of the nomination paper.

As there was no contestant anymore, the EC declared him elected.


