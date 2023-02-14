Prez Hamid greets his successor

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated Md Shahabuddin Chuppu on being elected the country's 22nd head of state as his successor.

Hamid greeted the newly elected President over phone and wished him success, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told.

Earlier on the day, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared Shahabuddin, Awami League Advisory Council member and the party's nominee, the president-elect of Bangladesh unopposed.

The CEC made the announcement at the Election Commission Office at noon after scrutinising Shahabuddin's nomination paper submitted on Sunday. UNB



