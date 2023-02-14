AL has not nominated ‘Yes Uddin’ as President: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Monday, "We have not nominated a person like 'Iajuddin,' a 'Yes Uddin' in activities as President."



"A well-educated, honest, qualified and efficient person has been nominated as President. We have nominated a person whose life shines, " Quader told reporters in his reaction on the presidential nomination at Election Commission at Agargaon in the capital.



He said, "BNP showed no interest about the President elect because it is not interested in democracy and the Constitution and we are not surprised by this."



He said, "We never had a President named Iauddin, in activities Yes Uddin. We have not nominated a 'Yes man' as President. We have not nominated an evil person or anti-liberation war, anti-independence element who believes in terrorism or fire terror as President."



Quader said, "We want to say clearly that we want competitive elections. It is our hope that a party like BNP will be in the election."



After President Md Sahabuddin was elected unopposed, Quader thanked the Chief Election Commissioner on behalf of the ruling party.



He said, "We received the Chief Election Commissioner's announcement after verification. A copy has been sent to us."



He said that hopefully the new President will work according to the Constitution and he will discharge his constitutional responsibilities and will not do anything contrary to the Constitution.



He said, "As BNP is not interested in dialogue, it did not respond to the President's call for dialogue, it even did not go to EC's dialogue. BNP does not believe in dialogue."



Quader also Road Transport and Bridges Minister congratulated President-elect Md Shahabuddin Chuppu.

