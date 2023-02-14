Man to die for killing wife in 2019



A Dhaka Court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife for dowry in 2019 at city's Mirpur area.



Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 delivered the judgement in presence of the convict, Md Shahin.



The tribunal also fined him Tk 100,000, the Special Public Prosecutor Md Rezaul Karin confirmed it to the Daily Observer on Monday night.



According to the case documents, the convict Md Shahin killed Riva Begum for dowry on May 9 in 2019 at their rented house in city's Mirpur area. In this regard the victim's mother, Shahida Begum, filed a case with Mirpur Police Station on the same day.



