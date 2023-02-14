45 fresh cases against 6,223 BNP leaders, activists filed: Prince



BNP claimed the government launched fresh crackdown against its opposition and filed 45 cases against 6,223 BNP leaders and activists around the country.



Syed Imran Saleh Prince, BNP organising secretary speaking at a press conference at the BNP Naya Paltan party office said, "45 false cases were filed accusing 1,706 identified and 4,517 unidentified opposition leaders and activists in connection with the union-level road march programme."



Prince alleged the government is acting according to its blue print of oppression and crackdown against the opposition party centring the 12th general elections.



"Over 300 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in different 'false' cases while around 600 BNP opposition activists were injured in attacks by police and ruling party men in different places on Saturday," he said.



Prince said, "The government attacked and arrested opposition political party leaders and activists from all peaceful political programmes. The illegal government wants to cling to power by violating human rights and political rights of the people."



Mentioning that, "the government uses police force to file ghost cases against oppositions where road march was held peacefully," Prince alleged, "The ruling party activists along with police set fire to broken down motorcycles at some places to file false cases against the opposition leaders and activists."



