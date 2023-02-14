Video
DPP of Tk 6,920cr for Kalurghat Bridge likely to be finalised this month

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 13: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of Tk 6,920 crore for Kalurghat Bridge is expected to be finalised this month.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed Korean Consultant has prepared the DPP. The same consultant also submitted the feasibility study report to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway on February 7. The Bnagladesh Railway authority has already held several meetings over the study and the DPP.

The Korean consultant company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began the feasibility study in December, 2021.

According to the DPP, the construction work of the bridge will begin from January 2024 which will be concluded in June 2028, Railway sources said.

After completion of the DPP, the design will be submitted to the ECNEC for final approval. With the ECNEC approval, Bangladesh Railway will go for construction of the bridge. As per fresh DPP, the Kalurghat Bridge will be constructed a four-lane one with single deck.

Earlier, Railway authority had decided that the "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat will be a two-tier one, consisting train in the lower tier while the two-lane road in the upper tier like Padma Bridge. Presently, they had changed the design of the bridge as a four-lane one in a single deck. Vehicular traffic movement will continue in two-lane road while the Railway movement in the next two-lane road of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 last year with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old one, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now been dilapidated condition. This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.


