Victims flay BNP-Jamaat’s int’l allies for keeping mum over their HR violations

Bringing together three generations of victims of human rights violations in Bangladesh at the hands of BNP and Jamaat combine, a rally in the capital exposed ordeal by the families of such victims calling out at international allies of the nexus, for remaining silent over such trampling record of blatant violations.



The long pending UN recognition of the 1971 genocide, perpetrated by Pakistan Army, the long wait for trial into gruesome killing of the Father of the Nation and Awami League President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with 19 members of his family, followed by infamous jail killing that saw four top Mujib associates by law enforcers and the rise of country's first military dictator Gen Ziaur Rahman, who founded BNP and embraced the killers pointed out BNP-Jamaat nexus as the biggest perpetrators of human rights violations, they told.



The focus of the rally is to provide a wholesome perspective on phases of human rights violations in Bangladesh to address the one-sided and fabricated narrative that lends the impression that the present government is responsible for all human rights violations in Bangladesh and those have never happened before. It is unfortunate that many global bodies like UN agencies and leading Western powers often buy into this narrative peddled by some local rights groups who are in reality closely aligned to the Islamist Opposition.



The first generation belongs to the 1970s when millions of Bengalis became victims of large-scale atrocities perpetrated by Pakistsn army and their local collaborators. Three million died and quarter of a million women suffered unspeakable bestiality in what was one of the worst genocide in the post-colonial world. This was followed by the massacre of the families of senior Awami League leaders including 'Father of the Nation' in 1975 and the extra judicial killings and summary hangings by the first military regime headed by Gen Ziaur Rehman.



Freedom fighters and Biranganas( women victims) joined the rally along with family members of assassinated leaders like AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor, whose father Qamruzzaman was murdered inside a jail along with three of his cabinet colleagues.



The second generation of victims who suffered unspeakable atrocities at the hands of BNP-Jamaat cadres during the last Islamist government (2001-2006) will come from a broad spectrum -minorities, women, opposition activists.



The third generation of victims of BNP-Jamaat violence (to oust Awami League's elected government) belongs to families who suffered in the last decade.



"BNP-Jamaat and their international allies make much of the few cases human rights violation during the present government. Conveniently they attempt to overlook the long history of massive human rights violation during the regime of BNP-Jamaat. They are unwilling to even listen to the other side of the story --what about the 1971 Liberation War where three million Bengalis were killed and quarter of a million women were dishonored. UN has not yet recognised 1971 atrocities as genocide," said Tarana Halim, President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote.



In 1975 Ziaur Rahman enacted Indemnity Law and given indemnity to the killers of our architect of independence. We will make you people unheard voices heard. We will make you people the international human organisations, international alliance and BNP-Jamaat to listen to unheard voices of these atrocities of BNP-Jamaat heard loud and clear. Here them out, listen to them this is the entire decimation of human rights, questioned Tarana Halim who is also a member of Awami League (AL) central executive committee.



In less than a month after the attack that left Mujib with his family members killed, my father alongside three other top AL leaders were ruthlessly shot to death inside the prison on November 3 said AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.



