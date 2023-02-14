Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

195 seats still vacant at IU

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 13: Around two hundred seats for undergraduate courses at the Islamic University in Kushtia remained unfilled after ten rounds of allotment under its 2021-22 academic session.

Through the unified admission test, 1, 795 students gained admission from the first merit list to eleventh merit lists, IU Academic Section Office officials said on Monday.

Among the 195 seats, 149 remain vacant in the science faculty; 31 in arts, social science and law faculties and 15 seats in the business administration faculty, IU academic section Director ATM Emdadul Alam said.

The Islamic University Teachers' Association, however, has decided not to conduct the combined admission test under the 2022-23 academic session of the university as the admission process failed to meet its target of reducing hassles and sufferings of the admission seekers.

A press release, signed by IUTA president professor M Jahangir Hossain and its general secretary professor Tapan Kumar Godder, was issued in this regard on Sunday night.

According to the press release, Islamic University will take the admission test under its previous system as it is an autonomous university. The university has a unique faculty, theology and Islamic studies faculty, and there is no such faculty in other public universities in the country. The association decided not to join the cluster intake test process as it would create complexity, deferment and lack of combination instead of reducing the hassle of admission seekers, the press release said.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
195 seats still vacant at IU
Former MP Reza Ali passes away
Rajshahi Medical Univ tops Webometrics ranking
Two get 10 years imprisonment for killing a physician in Khulna
RU teachers, students protest vandalism at cultural programme
One more Covid death, 9 cases reported
BNP's road march won't be able to topple government: Hasan
BD reports 5 more dengue cases


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft