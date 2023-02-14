195 seats still vacant at IU

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 13: Around two hundred seats for undergraduate courses at the Islamic University in Kushtia remained unfilled after ten rounds of allotment under its 2021-22 academic session.



Through the unified admission test, 1, 795 students gained admission from the first merit list to eleventh merit lists, IU Academic Section Office officials said on Monday.



Among the 195 seats, 149 remain vacant in the science faculty; 31 in arts, social science and law faculties and 15 seats in the business administration faculty, IU academic section Director ATM Emdadul Alam said.



The Islamic University Teachers' Association, however, has decided not to conduct the combined admission test under the 2022-23 academic session of the university as the admission process failed to meet its target of reducing hassles and sufferings of the admission seekers.



A press release, signed by IUTA president professor M Jahangir Hossain and its general secretary professor Tapan Kumar Godder, was issued in this regard on Sunday night.



According to the press release, Islamic University will take the admission test under its previous system as it is an autonomous university. The university has a unique faculty, theology and Islamic studies faculty, and there is no such faculty in other public universities in the country. The association decided not to join the cluster intake test process as it would create complexity, deferment and lack of combination instead of reducing the hassle of admission seekers, the press release said. UNB