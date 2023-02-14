Video
Rajshahi Medical Univ tops Webometrics ranking

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi Medical University become the best medical university in the country in Webometrics ranking.

This institution established under the Prime Minister's priority project is 70th where Chittagong Medical University is at 151st position. Sylhet Medical University secures the 155th position.
 
Webometrics considers each university's learning style, impact of scientific research, innovation and expansion of new technologies, economic relevance, communal inclusion i.e. social, cultural and environmental role in creating the university ranking. In this case, this educational and research institute made the ranking by considering the content of the website 50 per cent, top cited researchers 10 per cent and top cited articles 40 per cent.

Professor Dr A Z M Mostak Hossain, the vice-chancellor of the university, said, "We have improved in all areas. This result is the recognition of that. This glorious achievement will motivate us to move forward. We will move forward with success."

According to Webometrics Ranking-2023, Rabindra University is ranked 2nd among general, science and technology and specialized public universities established in the country in the last 10 years.

 Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University is at the 1st position in this list. These two universities are ranked 84th and 112th respectively among the universities of the country.

Other new universities include Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University ranked 115th, Rangamati University of Science and Technology 116th, Sheikh Hasina University 119th, Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology 125th position.

Besides, names of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Chandpur Science and Technology University are not mentioned in the ranking. Apart from these universities, among the agricultural universities established in the last 10 years, Khulna Agricultural University is at the 92nd position and Habiganj Agricultural University is at the 99th position.


