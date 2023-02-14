Two get 10 years imprisonment for killing a physician in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 13: A court here on Monday sentenced two people for 10 years imprisonment on charge of killing of Dr Abdur Rakib Khan in the city in 2020.



Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Howlader pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicts-Md Zameer Ali Sheikh and Abdul Quddus.



The Judge fined Taka 5000 to each, in default, they will have to suffer more six months of imprisonment. The Judge also acquitted Khadiza Begum, Md Golam Mostofa and Nur Nahar Begum from the charges as they were found not guilty.



Court sources said, two convicts beat up Dr Abdur Rakib Khan, an owner of Raisa Clinic at Gallamary area in the city, following a death incident of a female patient on June 15 in 2020. BSS



