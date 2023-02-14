Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two get 10 years imprisonment for killing a physician in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KHULNA, Feb 13: A court here on Monday sentenced two people for 10 years imprisonment on charge of killing of Dr Abdur Rakib Khan in the city in 2020.

Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Howlader pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicts-Md Zameer Ali Sheikh and Abdul Quddus.

The Judge fined Taka 5000 to each, in default, they will have to suffer more six months of imprisonment. The Judge also acquitted Khadiza Begum, Md Golam Mostofa and Nur Nahar Begum from the charges as they were found not guilty.

Court sources said, two convicts beat up Dr Abdur Rakib Khan, an owner of Raisa Clinic at Gallamary area in the city, following a death incident of a female patient on June 15 in 2020.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
195 seats still vacant at IU
Former MP Reza Ali passes away
Rajshahi Medical Univ tops Webometrics ranking
Two get 10 years imprisonment for killing a physician in Khulna
RU teachers, students protest vandalism at cultural programme
One more Covid death, 9 cases reported
BNP's road march won't be able to topple government: Hasan
BD reports 5 more dengue cases


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft