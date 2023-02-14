RU teachers, students protest vandalism at cultural programme

Teachers and students of Folklore Department at Rajshahi University (RU) demanded punishment of the miscreants for a vandalism incident at a cultural programme.



They formed a human chain protesting the incident in front of Shiraji building of the university on Sunday.



Earlier, some miscreants vandalised a cultural programme arranged by the department in front of Shiraji building on Saturday.



Professor Jahangir Hossain, Chariman of the Department of Folklore, said that the incident of vandalism was planned.



