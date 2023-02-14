One more Covid death, 9 cases reported

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 9 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,445 and caseload to 2,037,688, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.45 per cent from Sunday's 0.28 as the 2,022 samples were tested.



The recovery and death rates increased to 98.03 per cent and at 1.45 per cent, respectively.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. UNB



