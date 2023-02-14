BNP's road march won't be able to topple government: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said it would not be possible to topple the Awami League government by BNP holding road march in daytime and visiting embassies at night.



"The base of Awami League is deeply rooted. And it would not be possible by BNP to topple the Awami League government holding road march in daytime and visiting foreign embassies to flatter diplomats at night," he told reporters replying to a query.



Earlier, the minister addressed the inaugural function of 'Sarah Islam Cadaveric Transplant Cell' - named after Bangladesh's first cadaveric organ donor Sarah Islam Aishwarya - at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.



"Sarah Islam Cadaveric Transplant Cell" - named after Bangladesh's first cadaveric organ donor Sarah Islam Aishwarya - at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).



Hasan said BNP wants to create violence across the country in the name of road march. Even, they had tried to create chaos holding street march at union level few days ago, he added.



But, the minister said, they were not succeeded to do that (chaos) as the administration and leaders and activists of Awami League were alert though the arson terrorists of the party (BNP) were seen at different places. And now, the party has declared another programme of holding road march on February 18, he added.



Hasan said COVID-19 vaccines' of first, second and third doses have been provided to every person amid COVID-19 pandemic and now the activities of providing fourth dose are going on. As per the World Bank's statement, Bangladesh is marching ahead amid the global crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war, he added.



Even, the minister said, Bangladesh left behind India in per capita income during the COVID-19 situation. On the other hand, BNP and their allies are busy in creating violence in the name political movements, he added.



The minister urged BNP leaders to take preparation for the upcoming polls instead of creating chaos.



Earlier in the function, Hasan said it is really outstanding initiative to keep alive people by donating organs after death. Mother of Sarah Islam, who donate organs, present here and "I'm praying for eternal peace of the departed soul. And the donation is really a unique example before us," he added.



The minister said a specialized hospital has been constructed at the BSMMU and it is now in operation. It will be in operation in full swing within some days, he added.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken initiative to organize the health system across the country. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built community clinics across the country where 30 medicines are provided at free of cost, he added.



Sabnam Sultana, mother of Sarah, and surgeons, among others, addressed the function with BSMMU vice chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Sharfuddin Ahmed in the chair. BSS



