BD reports 5 more dengue cases

Five more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



Of the new patients, two were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Thirty dengue patients, including 15 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 663 dengue cases, 625 recoveries, and eight deaths this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB



