RU first year admission from March 15

The admission to Rajshahi University (RU) in the first year of undergraduate programme for the academic year of 2022-23 will begin on March 15.



This time students with one year gap, who passed the HSC in the previous year, also can take part in the admission test.



According to the information, the submission of application will start from 12pm on March 15 till 12am on March 27. The final application for the second stage will be open from 1pm on April 9 to 12am on April 15.



This year the entry examinations will be held in three units A, B and C.



Moreover only students, who have passed HSC or equivalent examination in 2021 and 2022, can apply as per eligibility in all three units.



For admission, who have passed from Humanities group, must have an overall GPA of 7 with a minimum 3 in both the SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examinations.



Applicants passed from Commerce stream should have an aggregate GPA of 7.50 with minimum GPA of 3.50 with minimum GPA of 3.50 in both SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examination in fourth subject and aggregate GPA of 8.00 with minimum GPA of 3.50 in Science stream.



Pass in 5 subjects in O Level and minimum two subjects in A Level is required for admission.



The admission tests for three units will be held from May 29 to 31.



