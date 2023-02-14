Fugitive convict arrested after 13 years: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a fugitive convict from the capital's Gulshan area on Monday.



The arrestee was Ibrahim Khalil, 40 son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Fatehabad area of Debidwar upazila under Cumilla district.



Lieutenant colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, captain of RAB-3, said a case of certificate forgery and fraud was filed against Nurul Islam in Debidwar police station in 2005.



Later, a court sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment in 2010. UNB

