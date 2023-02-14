Video
Editorial

Promote biogas

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Dear Sir

Biogas contains methane and carbon dioxide in 60 per cent to 40 per cent (average) ratios. Methane is a combustible fuel produced from animal dung. The fact that Bangladesh has a substantial number of domestic animals---including cows and buffaloes--- is really encouraging to promote biogas in the rural areas.

 Biogas produced by anaerobic fermentation of dung through the installation family-sized biogas plants can meet the cooking needs of the major portion of our total population. Besides, producing tonnes of nitrogen-enriched bio-fertiliser as bi-product of biogas can meet the essential requirement for sustaining the fertility of agricultural lands. Biogas can also be utilised for setting up small power plants ranging from 100 to 1,000 units of electricity enough for small villages.

In view of the prevailing natural gas crisis, promotion of biogas technology appears to me one of the best options which will not only partially offset the fossil fuel and fuel wood consumption, but could also facilitate recycling of agro-animal residues as a bio-fertiliser. Moreover, being clean and renewable, it will protect the environment, sustain the ecosystem and conserve biodiversity.

Arufa Jannat
Dhaka Cantonment


