Challenges await opening of 4 new railway lines

It is heartening to note that Bangladesh Railway (BR) is scheduled to open 4 major railway lines before the next general elections. Simultaneously, timely opening of the new rail lines by the year are also faced with a binge of challenges for the BR.



These 4 major lines are � Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line, Khulna-Mongla rail line, Dhaka-Bhanga section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link and Akhaura-Laksam double line.



However, once opened for commuting these 4 rail routes would surely give a massive boost to the country�s rail communication system - both in terms of attracting growing number of passengers as well as integrating the country�s remote regions.



What is rather disappointing is that the 4 projects, being implemented with foreign loans have already lagged behind 2 to 10 years behind the initial schedule. Moreover, costs of 3 projects have reportedly spiralled by 13 percent to 873 percent.



Despite having spent at least Tk 71,113 crore out of Tk 107,645 crore allocated for BR by the government - for the period between 2008-09 and 2022-23 under the annual development programme - the future of our railway sector still remains muddled with over-extended project deadlines, inconceivable cost escalations and lacklustre state of operations.



The least we expect is any further delay while incurring extra costs. And even though the lines will be inaugurated before the polls, there may well be pending works, for instance - to install and make the automatic signalling system fully functional. Out of the total 359 rail stations, only 124 stations under the BR operate with a modern signalling system while the rest depend on the old system. While a modern signalling system is vital to ensure safety and punctuality in rail commuting.

Dedicated manpower for smooth rail operation on the new lines could also be a big challenge, since proposals for recruitment are still awaiting approval.



Needs be mentioned, BR has been riddled with a serious manpower shortage for decades. We are somewhat apprehensive that unless the recruitment process is completed before opening of the new lines, manpower shortage could well hamper train operations on other rail routes. In addition, poor customer service is also a major symptom of how the state-run agency has been falling too short over a span of more than a decade.



Yet, despite a myriad weaknesses and challenges, we expect the BR to prove its competence in opening of the aforementioned 4 new railway lines.



On time opening of the much awaited 4 new rail projects must be ensured - provided they are efficiently implemented while wastage of public money on ever-extending all rail projects must stop.





