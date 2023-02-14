Video
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Handloom fair opens in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


BOGURA, Feb 13: A month-long handloom and handicrafts fair was inaugurated in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Bangladesh Handloom Board and the Ministry of Textiles and Jute jointly organized the exhibition on Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital grounds.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest with Handloom Board Chairman Yusuf Ali in the chair.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Abdur Rashid, Mohammad Ali Hospital Superintendent ATM Nuruzzaman, and Bogura Press Club General Secretary Amjad Hossain Mintu, among others, were also present at the programme.



