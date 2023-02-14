

New UNO joins at Kaptai



Prior to this appointment, he served as UNO of Homna Upazila in Cumilla District.



He is a member of administration cadre of 33th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).



After joining, Kaptai Upazila Parishad, upazila administration, various government officials and professional bodies, and public representatives welcomed him with flowers.



UNO Ruman De sought cooperation from all to work for the development and prosperity of the upazila.



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Feb 13: Ruman De joined as the new upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Kaptai of the district on Sunday.Prior to this appointment, he served as UNO of Homna Upazila in Cumilla District.He is a member of administration cadre of 33th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).After joining, Kaptai Upazila Parishad, upazila administration, various government officials and professional bodies, and public representatives welcomed him with flowers.UNO Ruman De sought cooperation from all to work for the development and prosperity of the upazila.