Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New UNO joins at Kaptai

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

New UNO joins at Kaptai

New UNO joins at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Feb 13: Ruman De joined as the new upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Kaptai of the district on Sunday.

Prior to this appointment, he served as UNO of Homna Upazila in Cumilla District.

He is a member of administration cadre of 33th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).

After joining, Kaptai Upazila Parishad, upazila administration, various government officials and professional bodies, and public representatives welcomed him with flowers.

UNO Ruman De sought cooperation from all to work for the development and prosperity of the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Handloom fair opens in Bogura
New UNO joins at Kaptai
8 Rohingyas get life term in drug cases
Three burnt in three districts
10 people found dead in 10 districts
Tiger census on in Sundarban
World Radio Day observed in Khulna
Poor people get sewing machines at Kamalganj


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft