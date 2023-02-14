8 Rohingyas get life term in drug cases

Separate courts on Monday sentenced eight Rohingya people including a woman to life-term of imprisonment in different drug cases in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.



COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced seven Rohingya men to life-term in jail for smuggling yaba tablets into the country.



Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: M Belal Hossain, Year Mohammad, Zainal Hossain, Zakir Hossain, Monjur Alam, Abdur Rahman and Md Zakir Hosen. All of them are residents of Akiab District in Rakhine State of Myanmar.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail, said Cox's Bazar Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.



According to the prosecution, on December 1, 2020, based on secret information, a team of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) stopped a fishing trawler adjacent to Shah Porir Dweep in Teknaf Upazila for its suspicious movement.



Sensing the presence of the BCG members, the suspects tried to flee from the boat but the team detained the seven Rohingya men and seized 2.80 lakh yaba tablets from their possession.



A BCG member filed a case with Teknaf Police Station (PS) against the seven on the same day.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing them.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a Rohingya woman to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed over smuggling yaba tablets.



Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Court Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan passed the order in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Mrs Noor Taj, 32, wife of Md Idris, a resident of No. 19 Balukhali Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.



The court also fined the woman Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.



According to the prosecution, on December 28, 2018, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested the woman along with 6,000 yaba tablets and a teenage boy with 4,000 yaba tablets from a bus in front of the Mir Filling Station adjacent to the Shah Amanat Bridge in Bakalia PS.



On February 7, 2019, police submitted two separate charge-sheets against the woman and the juvenile.

After examining the evidence and other documents, the court announced the verdict on Sunday.

The trial against the boy is going on at juvenile court.



