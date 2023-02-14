Three burnt in three districts

Three people including a woman and a minor girl have been burnt to death in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Gopalganj and Kurigram, in four days.



NARSINGDI: A pregnant woman, who was burnt in the district town on February 4, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Tisha, wife of Kajal Saha, a resident of Pashchimkanda Sebasanha area in the district town. She was a five-month pregnant woman.



Quoting the deceased's in-laws, locals said Tisha was burnt accidentally while she was cooking in the kitchen at the night of February 4.



Members of her in-law's family rescued her and took to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Tisha to the DMCH following the deterioration of her condition.



Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's family members alleged that Tisha might have been murdered by her in-laws. They demanded justice over the killing.



Additional Superintend of Police KM Shahidul Islam Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.



GOPALGANJ: A man was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday midnight.



The deceased was identified as Mukul Sheikh, 35, son of Akhter Ali Sheikh, a resident of Kekania Village.



Gopalganj Fire Service Station leader Nazmul Islam said getting information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after half and an hours of frantic effort.



He further said Mukul was asleep while the fire broke out and the deceased was the only person in that room.



A cow was also charred to death after the fire spread from the room to a cowshed.



The body of Mukul was recovered and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, the official added.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was burnt to death while playing with a gas lighter in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Bolditari area under Nageshwari Municipality on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Sadia, 7, daughter of carpenter Saddam Hossain of the area.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Sadia along with another child Fiama was playing with a gas lighter at home in the afternoon. At that time, the fire caught Sadia's cloth accidentally.



Hearing her scream, the family members rushed in and rescued Sadia.



They took her to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex first and then, shifted Sadia to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in Dhaka.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka at night.



