10 people found dead in 10 districts

A total of 10 people including two women and three minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in 10 districts- Sylhet, Faridpur, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Bandarban, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar and Cox's Bazar, in four days.



SYLHET: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a female college student from her home in Khuliatula area of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Sonia Begum, 18, daughter of Selim Mia, a resident of Zakiganj Upazila in the district. She was a student of Dakshin Surma Degree College.



Azbahar Ali Sheikh, additional deputy commissioner (North) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said Sonia lived along with her family members in the Nilima Residential area.



Quoting to her family members, he said father of the deceased went to a hospital for treatment on Sunday morning. Later on, the family members also left for the hospital leaving Sonia, her daughter-in-law and cousin of the deceased Sajib Ahmed at home, he added.



The family members found the throat-slit body of Sonia lying on the floor when they returned home on Sunday afternoon.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) under SMP Mohammad Ali Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and details would be known after investigation.



The OC further said father of the deceased suspected that Sajib had killed his daughter.



FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a road in Domrakandi area under Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday after receiving a call on 999.



The deceased was identified as Samiul Sheikh Mintu, 20, son of Ayub Sheikh, a resident of Sadhuhati Village in Saltha Upazila of the district.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Faridpur Kotwali PS Abdul Zabbar said after receiving a call on 999, a team of police recovered the body of the youth from a road in Domrakandi area of the upazila at around 5am on Sunday.



The body was, later, sent to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The SI further said the body bore several injury marks.



Police assumed that he might have been killed after being crashed by an unidentified vehicle.



The actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation and getting the autopsy report.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from under the stairs of a shop in Tala Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The body of the newborn boy was recovered from the stairwell behind a shop owned by one Enamul Islam at Magura Bazar at around 12:30 pm.



Magura Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ganesh Chandra Debnath said locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and took to Tala Police Station (PS), the UP chairman added.



The body will be sent for an autopsy soon, said Tala PS OC Chowdhury Rezaul Karim.



However, the law enforcers have detained two people for questioning in connection with the incident.



The arrested persons are: Jharna Begum, 35, and Al Amin, 28. Both of them are residents of Magura area.



The law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BAGERHAT: The body of a newborn baby wrapped in polythene has been recovered in Mongla Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The body was recovered from a river bank near Mamar Ghat of the upazila at around 10 am.



Mongla PS OC Mohammad Monirul Islam said locals spotted the body of the newborn baby in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers have started an investigation to find out the identity of the child, the OC added.



BANDARBAN: Police have recovered the body of a businessman in Ruma Upazila of the district on Friday after five days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Laram Bom, 50. He had been running hotels in Bogalek Para in the upazila and also involved in cottage business.



Lalkim Bom, younger brother of the deceased, said some members of separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) took five family members including Laram Bom on February 5. Later on, they freed four except Laram. Laram had been missing since then.



Locals spotted the body of Laram beside the Bogalek-Keocradong road in the upazila on Friday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Ruma PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



JOYPURHAT: The body of a man has been recovered in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abul Khayer Babul, 58, a resident of Uttar Gopalpur Village in the upazila.



Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque said locals spotted the body of Abul Khayer Babul on the bank of a pond in Polashgar area in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Injury mark was found on the head of the deceased.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The body was recovered from a pond in Bagachara Village of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as Sajjad Hossain, 25, son of Babul, a resident of that village.



Local sources said Sajjad Hossain was playing carom at Bagachara intersection till 10 pm on Thursday.

He did not return home at night. On Friday morning, locals spotted his body floating on water in the pond and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a child, who was missing for the eight days, from a wheat field in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



Deceased Esha Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Nurnagar Village under Arani Municipality in the upazila.



The deceased's father Yusuf Ali said, Esha along with her mother went to a pitha store near the house adjacent to the Arani Railway Station at around 8 pm on February 2. The child went missing from there.



The child's father lodged a general diary with Bagha PS the following day.



The Bagha PS OC said, one Shamim Hossain saw the body in a wheat field when he went there to check his field on Thursday evening and informed police.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal steps would be taken after investigation, the OC added.



MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a woman has been recovered from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said some farmers spotted the body on Wednesday night in Uluail Village while they were working in a paddy field and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the paddy field on Thursday morning.



Moulvibazar Sadar PS OC Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



COX'S BAZAR: The body of an easy-bike driver has been recovered from Eidgaon Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Md Murshed, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.



Local UP Member Osman Sarwar said locals saw the body of Murshed near his house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Several stab marks were found on the body.



Police suspect that miscreants might have stabbed Murshed to death.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



Eidgaon PS OC Md Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.



