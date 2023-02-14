

Tiger census on in Sundarban



Under the Sundarban Tiger Project, the census began on January 1.



To determine the exact number of tigers, construction of high hillock for saving wild life from devastating storm and halting wild animals to come to localities, the government has taken the project at a cost of Tk 36 crore. It was told by Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forest in Khulna.



This project included tiger counting, construction of high hill for shelter of wild life during cyclone and flood, and fencing the entrance of nearby localities.



The construction of nylon fencing will start in the next 23-24 fiscal year. The entrance of wild animals will be protected after completion of the construction, he added.



Tigers have come close to 11 villages of Sharonkhola and Morelganj upazilas as well as forest office recently.



Forest officials and villagers are in fear of attack by tigers.



The Forest Department is expected to publish the census result in March, 2024.



The tiger census is being carried out by surveying the rivers and creeks and by looking for footprints of tigers.



Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarban West Division, and Project Director of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said, about 484 cameras have been installed at Sundarban to capture pictures of tigers and other animals. Findings will be analysed using advanced technology, he added.



The survey and camera trapping will continue for the next three months.



Later on by November, 2023, a similar survey will be conducted alongside capturing photographs.

"We will be able to announce the result by June-March. 2024,"he added.



According to Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project the Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project on March 23, this year. The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand.



According to the last 2018 survey, there are 114 tigers in Sundarban in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015, and 404 in 2004 survey.



KHULNA, Feb 13: Tiger census-2023 is going on in full swing in the Sundarban in the district, using camera-trapping method.Under the Sundarban Tiger Project, the census began on January 1.To determine the exact number of tigers, construction of high hillock for saving wild life from devastating storm and halting wild animals to come to localities, the government has taken the project at a cost of Tk 36 crore. It was told by Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forest in Khulna.This project included tiger counting, construction of high hill for shelter of wild life during cyclone and flood, and fencing the entrance of nearby localities.The construction of nylon fencing will start in the next 23-24 fiscal year. The entrance of wild animals will be protected after completion of the construction, he added.Tigers have come close to 11 villages of Sharonkhola and Morelganj upazilas as well as forest office recently.Forest officials and villagers are in fear of attack by tigers.The Forest Department is expected to publish the census result in March, 2024.The tiger census is being carried out by surveying the rivers and creeks and by looking for footprints of tigers.Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarban West Division, and Project Director of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said, about 484 cameras have been installed at Sundarban to capture pictures of tigers and other animals. Findings will be analysed using advanced technology, he added.The survey and camera trapping will continue for the next three months.Later on by November, 2023, a similar survey will be conducted alongside capturing photographs."We will be able to announce the result by June-March. 2024,"he added.According to Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project the Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project on March 23, this year. The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand.According to the last 2018 survey, there are 114 tigers in Sundarban in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015, and 404 in 2004 survey.