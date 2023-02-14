Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tiger census on in Sundarban

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

Tiger census on in Sundarban

Tiger census on in Sundarban

KHULNA, Feb 13: Tiger census-2023 is going on in full swing in the Sundarban in the district, using camera-trapping method.
 
Under the Sundarban Tiger Project, the census began on January 1.

To determine the exact number of tigers, construction of high hillock for saving wild life from devastating storm and halting wild animals to come to localities, the government has taken the project at a cost of Tk  36 crore. It was told by Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forest in Khulna.

This project included tiger counting, construction of high hill for shelter of wild life during cyclone and flood, and fencing the entrance of nearby localities.

The construction of nylon fencing will start in the next 23-24 fiscal year. The entrance of wild animals will be protected after completion of the construction, he added.

Tigers have come close to 11 villages of Sharonkhola and Morelganj upazilas as well as forest office recently.

Forest officials and villagers are in fear of attack by tigers.

The Forest Department is expected to publish the census result in March, 2024.

The tiger census is being carried out by surveying the rivers and creeks and by looking for footprints of tigers.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarban West Division, and Project Director of Tiger Conservation Project Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said, about 484 cameras have been installed at Sundarban to capture pictures of tigers and other animals. Findings will be analysed using advanced technology, he added.

The survey and camera trapping will continue for the next three months.

Later on by November, 2023, a similar survey will be conducted alongside capturing photographs.
"We will be able to announce the result by June-March. 2024,"he added.

According to Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change approved a project the Sundarban Tiger Conservation Project on March 23, this year. The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 35 crore 93 lakh 80 thousand.

According to the last 2018 survey, there are 114 tigers in Sundarban in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015, and 404 in 2004 survey.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Handloom fair opens in Bogura
New UNO joins at Kaptai
8 Rohingyas get life term in drug cases
Three burnt in three districts
10 people found dead in 10 districts
Tiger census on in Sundarban
World Radio Day observed in Khulna
Poor people get sewing machines at Kamalganj


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft