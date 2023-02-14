World Radio Day observed in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 13: World Radio Day-2023 was observed in the city on Monday as elsewhere in the country and the globe in a befitting manner.



This year's theme of the day is - 'Radio and Peace'.



To mark the day, Bangladesh Betar Khulna Centre organized a seminar at its conference room in the city on the fourth industrial revolution: challenges and possibilities of radio as broadcasting medium.



Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest at the programme with Bangladesh Betar Khulna Centre Regional Director Nitai Kumar Bhattacharya in the chair.



Government Brajalal College Principal Professor Atikuzzaman and Executive Director of Rupantar Swapan Kumar Guha spoke as special guests at the programme while Daily Kalerkantha Khulna Bureau Chief Gauranga Nandi presented the keynote article.



Khulna Betar Regional News Controller Nurul Islam, Regional Engineer Tajun Nihar Akter, radio officials, artists and workers, among others, also participated in the seminar.



At the end of the seminar, certificates and crests were distributed among the winners of the quiz and writing competition.



Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Khulna Betar premises which paraded the main streets in the city.



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque led the rally.



