Main line-up at Berlin film festival

BERLIN, Feb 13: The 73rd Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, starts on Thursday with new movies from around the world screening in the main showcase.



Nineteen pictures will vie for the Golden and Silver Bear prizes at the 11-day event, with a jury led by US actor Kristen Stewart.



Sixteen of the features in the main showcase are world premieres and one is a feature debut.



Six of the movies in competition are by women and three of the directors identify as non-binary.



The Berlinale Special section features other notable films that will have gala screenings.

Here are their titles, directors and production countries.



"20.000 especies de abejas" (20,000 Species of Bees), Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren (Spain)



"Art College 1994", Liu Jian (China)



"Bai Ta Zhi Guang" (The Shadowless Tower), Zhang Lu (China)



"Bis ans Ende der Nacht" (Till the End of the Night), Christoph Hochhaeusler (Germany)



"BlackBerry", Matt Johnson with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes (Canada)



"Disco Boy", Giacomo Abbruzzese with Franz Rogowski (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium) AFP