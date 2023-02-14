China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace



BEIJING, Feb 13: China accused the United States on Monday of flying balloons over its territory, hitting back against Washington's claims that Beijing has been operating a fleet of surveillance aircraft around the world.



The downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month prompted a bipartisan congressional resolution condemning Beijing, while subsequent downings of other unidentified objects over North America in recent days have sparked widespread jitters and speculation as to their origins.



Only the first object has been officially attributed to China, with Beijing insisting it was a civilian craft that had blown off course.



On Monday, China sought to turn the tables on Washington, accusing it of having sent more than 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022.



"It's not uncommon as well for the United States to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.



"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities."



Asked how China responded to those alleged incursions, Wang said Beijing's "handling (of these incidents) was responsible and professional".



"If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, I suggest you refer to the US side," he added.



AFP has contacted the US State Department and the Pentagon for comment on Beijing's allegations, but has yet to receive a response.



Over the weekend, Chinese state-affiliated media reported that an unidentified flying object had been spotted off the country's east coast -- and that the military was preparing to shoot it down.

Beijing on Monday declined to comment on that report, referring journalists to the defence ministry, which did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.



Americans have been watching the skies as a growing number of aerial incursions are reported -- all of which Beijing denied knowledge of on Monday.



On Sunday the Pentagon said it had not yet determined the nature of the other three objects -- one shot down Friday over Alaska, one on Saturday over Canada's Yukon territory, and the most recent one on Sunday over Lake Huron.



Meanwhile, the White House on Monday denied Beijing's accusation that the United States has been sending balloons over China to conduct surveillance, as tensions about espionage rise between the two superpowers.



"Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Twitter.



"It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across 5 continents."



The State Department responded with a similar rejection, and called Beijing's accusation "the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control."



"It has repeatedly and wrongly claimed the surveillance balloon it sent over the United States was a weather balloon and to this day has failed to offer any credible explanations for its intrusion into our airspace and the airspace of others," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.



