Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111


ISLAMABAD, Feb 13: Pakistan business chiefs are clamouring for the cash-strapped government to allow manufacturing materials stuck at the key port of Karachi into the country, warning that a failure to lift a ban on imports will leave millions jobless.

Faced with critically low US-dollar reserves, the government has banned all but essential food and medicine imports until a lifeline bailout is agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Industries such as steel, textiles and pharmaceuticals are barely functioning, forcing thousands of factories to close and deepening unemployment.

The steel industry has warned of severe supply-chain issues caused by a shortage of scrap metal, which is melted down and turned into steel bars. In the past few weeks, the bars have reached record prices.
 
"We directly feed materials to the construction industry which is linked to some 45 downstream industries," said Wajid Bukhari, head of Pakistan's Large Scale Steel Producers Association.

"This whole cycle is going to be jammed."

Smaller factories have already shut after exhausting stocks, while some larger plants are just days from closing, he said.

With an import bill of around $150 million a month, the steel industry says its operations directly and indirectly affect several million jobs.

Latest data from the central bank said foreign exchange reserves had plunged to just $2.9 billion -- enough for less than three weeks of imports.

"This situation triggers fears the construction industry will close down very soon, plunging thousands of labourers into unemployment," the Constructors Association of Pakistan said, echoing calls for steel and machinery to be exempted from the import ban.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have damaged Pakistan's economy -- exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country.

Alongside a shortage of raw materials, soaring inflation, rising fuel costs and a plummeting rupee have battered manufacturing industries.  

An IMF delegation left Pakistan on Friday after urgent talks to revive a stalled loan programme ended with no deal, leaving lingering uncertainty for business leaders.

The textile and garment industry is responsible for around 60 percent of Pakistan's exports and employs about 35 million people, processing items such as towels, underwear and linen for major brands across the world.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Main line-up at Berlin film festival
United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately
China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace
Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space
Saudi Arabia to send two astronauts to the International Space Station
New pension protests hit France, unions threaten 'standstill'
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft