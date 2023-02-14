Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

RIYADH, Feb 13: Saudi Arabia will send its first ever woman astronaut on a space mission later this year, state media has reported, in the latest move to revamp the kingdom's ultra-conservative image.

Rayyana Barnawi will join fellow Saudi male astronaut Ali Al-Qarni on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) "during the second quarter of 2023", the official Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

The astronauts "will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission" and the space flight will "launch from the USA", the agency said.

The oil-rich country will be following in the footsteps of the neighbouring United Arab Emirates which in 2019 became the first Arab country to send one of its citizens into space.

At the time, astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori spent eight days on the ISS. Another fellow Emirati, Sultan al-Neyadi, will also make a voyage later this month.

Nicknamed the "Sultan of Space", 41-year-old Neyadi will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Gulf monarchies have been seeking to diversify their energy-reliant economies through a plethora of projects.

Saudi de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also been trying to shake off the kingdom's austere image through a push for reforms.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Main line-up at Berlin film festival
United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately
China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace
Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space
Saudi Arabia to send two astronauts to the International Space Station
New pension protests hit France, unions threaten 'standstill'
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft